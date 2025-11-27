Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.37. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,621,000 shares traded.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.
About Contango Oil & Gas
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Oil & Gas
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.