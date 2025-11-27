Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and traded as low as GBX 0.05. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.05, with a volume of 39,527,270 shares.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05.

Insider Activity at Tertiary Minerals

In related news, insider Patrick Cheetham bought 19,157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £957,850. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

