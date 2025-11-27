International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.1723. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.1650, with a volume of 2,610 shares trading hands.

International Stem Cell Stock Down 15.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.03.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

