Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 994.68 and traded as high as GBX 1,102. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,088, with a volume of 707,673 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,271.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,073.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 996.84.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a net margin of 120.15% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Big Yellow Group Plc will post 57.4799434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

