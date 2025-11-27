Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,201,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 673,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.