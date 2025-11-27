UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.56. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 13,757 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UTStarcom currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

