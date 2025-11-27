Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Trading 14.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.0650. 215,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 260,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9269.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Netcapital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Netcapital Trading Down 6.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of ($0.20) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 3,204.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

