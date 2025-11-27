iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 37,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 11,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 112.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

