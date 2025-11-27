Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.97. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 23,346 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Hooker Furnishings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 22.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

