MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. 1,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 3.92.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.