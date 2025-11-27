Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 13,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 20,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 545.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

