Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.51. Approximately 128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

