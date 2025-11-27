Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Shares Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

