Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Polaris stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Polaris Price Performance

PII traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.36. 949,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently -101.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,468,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 79,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

