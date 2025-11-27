Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Qualys stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Qualys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.63. 258,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,688. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $159.73. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $341,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,814,272. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $101,656.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,242.88. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,790 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 34.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

