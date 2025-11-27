Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,778,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XXEC Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the third quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 352,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

