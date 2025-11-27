Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.5501 and last traded at $0.5344. 14,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 13,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5140.

Avant Brands Trading Up 5.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

