Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.52. 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

Prio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.38.

About Prio

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

