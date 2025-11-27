Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUBAP) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 9,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.6570.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

