iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $51.65. 4,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 9,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.4750.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Trading Down 1.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

About iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

