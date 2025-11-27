MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 3,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -4.38.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
