GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Announces Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:NVYY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3902 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NVYY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,255. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors.

