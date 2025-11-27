Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 25. Approximately 345,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50.

Devolver Digital Trading Up 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of £113.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.43.

About Devolver Digital

(Get Free Report)

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.