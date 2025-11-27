International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

International Media Acquisition Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

