Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Shares Down 35.2% – Here’s Why

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) shares were down 35.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.4650. Approximately 225,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 145,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 264.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

