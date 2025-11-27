Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Shares Down 35.2% – Here’s Why

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) shares were down 35.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.4650. Approximately 225,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 145,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
