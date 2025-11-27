ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

ASICS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

