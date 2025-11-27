Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

