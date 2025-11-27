Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlanta Braves (BATRK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ: BATRK):

11/19/2025 – Atlanta Braves had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Atlanta Braves had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Atlanta Braves was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – Atlanta Braves was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Atlanta Braves had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 28,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.97 per share, with a total value of $1,198,956.99. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 479,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,424.84. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $49,709.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,342. This represents a 37.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 67,236 shares of company stock worth $2,822,097 and sold 3,700 shares worth $167,859. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

