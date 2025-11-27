MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.7210 and last traded at $1.7150. Approximately 72,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 50,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.6950.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 107.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,126,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.