MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.7210 and last traded at $1.7150. Approximately 72,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 50,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.6950.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
