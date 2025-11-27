Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.25. Approximately 6,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

In related news, CEO Randall E. Black bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $25,859.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,103.30. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 513 shares of company stock valued at $27,794. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 537.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Services by 14,530.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

