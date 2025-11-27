Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.1320. 160,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 219,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
