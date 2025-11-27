Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.1320. 160,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 219,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95,314 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 109.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 569,487 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 617,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 307,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.