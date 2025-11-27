Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,484.90 and last traded at $1,484.90. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,560.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BYCBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barry Callebaut currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BYCBF

Barry Callebaut Stock Down 0.3%

About Barry Callebaut

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,427.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,233.38.

(Get Free Report)

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.