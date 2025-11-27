New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 579,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$20.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.05.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

