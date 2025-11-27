American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 335,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 53,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.82.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.24 million for the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.