CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 101,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$9.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CanAsia Energy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.