Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 30.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) traded up 30.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.37. 337,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 964% from the average session volume of 31,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

