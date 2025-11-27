GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 0.2% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TQQY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 32,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.12% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.