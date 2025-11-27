Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.7%
Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokio Marine
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.