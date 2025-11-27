SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

About SGL Carbon

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.