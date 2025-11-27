Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 39.4% – Time to Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 39.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 4,194,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 701,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Rackla Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Rackla Metals
Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rackla Metals
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.