Whitestone REIT (WSR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR):

11/25/2025 – Whitestone REIT had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Whitestone REIT had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Whitestone REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Whitestone REIT had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Whitestone REIT was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Whitestone REIT was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

