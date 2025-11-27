abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 796 and last traded at GBX 801.56. 27,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 77,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 793.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of £364.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Get abrdn New India Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at abrdn New India Investment Trust

In related news, insider David Simpson acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 799 per share, with a total value of £25,967.50. Also, insider Rebecca Donaldson bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 790 per share, with a total value of £4,992.80. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.