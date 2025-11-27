JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.2530 and last traded at $30.2530. Approximately 1,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

JD Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

