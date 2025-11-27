Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.8427. Approximately 456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.1919.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

