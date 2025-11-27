Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 5,898,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,377,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.