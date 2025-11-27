Financial Review: Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) & Gray Media (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gray Media and Saga Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Media 1 1 3 0 2.40 Saga Communications 2 0 0 0 1.00

Gray Media presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Given Gray Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gray Media is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Media 5.64% 10.31% 2.17% Saga Communications 1.91% 1.27% 0.95%

Dividends

This table compares Gray Media and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gray Media pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Gray Media pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saga Communications pays out 2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Gray Media has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gray Media and Saga Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Media $3.35 billion 0.15 $375.00 million $0.41 12.11 Saga Communications $112.00 million 0.67 $3.46 million $0.05 234.40

Gray Media has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications. Gray Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Gray Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Gray Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gray Media beats Saga Communications on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk. It owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. Saga Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

