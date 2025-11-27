JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.50 and last traded at $303.2210. Approximately 8,747,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,361,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $838.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average is $292.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.6% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 72,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 35,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

