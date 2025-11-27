Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.44. 119,273,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 32,016,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONDS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Ondas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In related news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,549 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter worth approximately $11,123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 263.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

