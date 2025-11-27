Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 852520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 36.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.