Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 18% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) traded up 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 33,230,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average session volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

Marston’s Price Performance

About Marston’s

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

